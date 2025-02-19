Left Menu

Guyana's Ambitious Shift to Natural Gas in Energy Mix

Guyana plans to integrate natural gas into its oil-centered energy mix to enhance power generation and pursue new revenue through petrochemical and LNG exports, as stated by Energy Minister Vickram Bharrat during the Energy Conference.

Updated: 19-02-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:31 IST
  • Guyana

Guyana is taking significant steps to diversify its energy portfolio by incorporating natural gas into its predominantly oil-based energy mix. The strategy, outlined by Energy Minister Vickram Bharrat, is aimed at boosting power generation while creating new revenue streams via the export of petrochemicals and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Speaking at Guyana's Energy Conference, Bharrat emphasized a strategic pivot towards the utilization and monetization of gas, highlighting the government's commitment to leveraging its natural resources for economic growth.

This move positions Guyana to become a more diversified player in the global energy market, with significant implications for its domestic energy stability and economic future.

