Punjab DGP Cracks Down on Blasts and Police Misconduct

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav announced the arrest of those behind recent border blasts. At a press conference, he emphasized zero tolerance for police misconduct, revealing 52 dismissals due to corruption. Yadav highlighted citizen-friendly initiatives and announced the capture of a drug smuggler linked to a Pakistan-based network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:35 IST
DGP Gaurav Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police have successfully apprehended the individuals responsible for a series of suspected grenade blasts in the border state, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, DGP Yadav emphasized the department's firm stance against corruption within the force, disclosing that 52 officers, from constables to inspectors, have been dismissed for misconduct.

Highlighting the department's commitment to public service, Yadav detailed the use of the SAANJH platform for e-FIRs, inspired by the Delhi Police model, and reported the arrest of a drug smuggler linked to a Pakistani network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

