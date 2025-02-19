Left Menu

Indian Army Emphasizes Modernization with New Defense Budget

General Upendra Dwivedi of the Indian Army underscores the new defense budget's focus on modernizing the military through infrastructure upgrades, technological advancements, and human resource upliftment. He stresses the significance of the 'X Factor' in recognizing soldiers' sacrifices and highlights improved pay structures to retain army personnel.

Updated: 19-02-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:55 IST
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi highlighted the Union Budget's allocation for defense on Wednesday, emphasizing the prioritization of infrastructure development, technological absorption, and human resources upliftment as key areas for modernization.

Speaking to ANI, General Dwivedi cited a significant 20 percent increase in non-salary revenue. He explained that while other military branches focus mainly on capital acquisitions, the Indian Army's primary 'platform' is its soldiers, demanding substantial revenue for maintenance and development.

Additionally, he advocated for enhanced infrastructure, training, and accommodations for soldiers, spotlighting the aging facilities from the 1960s and 1970s. He also praised the evolution of pay structures under the 7th Pay Commission, which has contributed to reduced premature retirements among military personnel, aligning military compensation more closely with the private sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

