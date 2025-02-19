Surge in Islamophobic Attacks Amid Middle East Tensions
A recent report by the charity Tell MAMA reveals a significant increase in Islamophobic attacks in 2023-2024, linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict and anti-immigration riots. The report highlights a record high in anti-Muslim hate incidents, urging public unity against intolerance and the role of language in fueling stereotypes.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A significant increase in Islamophobic attacks has been reported in the UK, following the Israel-Hamas conflict and anti-immigration riots. The charity Tell MAMA, which oversees anti-Muslim incidents, revealed this alarming trend in its latest publication.
The year 2024 marked the highest number of reported anti-Muslim hate cases since the charity's inception, with 6,313 documented incidents, reflecting a 165% jump over two years. Iman Atta, Director of Tell MAMA, called this rise "unacceptable" and urged communities to resist the spread of hatred and intolerance.
The report also highlights a troubling increase in threatening behaviors and notes a sharp surge in online anti-Muslim hate post-October 7, 2023, coinciding with heightened Middle East tensions. Authorities expressed concern over these findings, emphasizing efforts to combat racism and hate crimes across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
