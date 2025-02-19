Surge in Islamophobic Attacks Amid Middle East Tensions

A significant increase in Islamophobic attacks has been reported in the UK, following the Israel-Hamas conflict and anti-immigration riots. The charity Tell MAMA, which oversees anti-Muslim incidents, revealed this alarming trend in its latest publication.

The year 2024 marked the highest number of reported anti-Muslim hate cases since the charity's inception, with 6,313 documented incidents, reflecting a 165% jump over two years. Iman Atta, Director of Tell MAMA, called this rise "unacceptable" and urged communities to resist the spread of hatred and intolerance.

The report also highlights a troubling increase in threatening behaviors and notes a sharp surge in online anti-Muslim hate post-October 7, 2023, coinciding with heightened Middle East tensions. Authorities expressed concern over these findings, emphasizing efforts to combat racism and hate crimes across the nation.

