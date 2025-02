Zelenskiy Rebukes Trump's Ukraine-Russia Conflict Stance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has strongly dismissed former U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that Ukraine was responsible for instigating Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Speaking just ahead of discussions with Trump's Ukraine envoy, Zelenskiy stated that Trump was ensnared in a Russian disinformation bubble.

The Ukrainian leader refuted Trump's statement suggesting a low public approval rating for him, labeling it as Russian misinformation. Zelenskiy urged Trump's team to embrace a more truthful narrative about Ukraine, while expressing confidence that attempts to replace him would not succeed in his nation's political landscape.

Trump's recent actions have marked a significant shift in U.S. policy, easing the previous isolation of Russia, in contrast with the stance of European allies. This shift comes as Ukraine continues to grapple with Russian territorial advances and pleads for stronger U.S. security guarantees.

(With inputs from agencies.)