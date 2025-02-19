Exxon Mobil's Ambitious Gas Venture: Powering Guyana's Future

Exxon Mobil's extensive gas project in Guyana is set to not only supply natural gas to the local shore but also export liquefied natural gas (LNG), a move that includes the establishment of fertilizer plants, according to Alistair Routledge, the head of the U.S. oil major in Guyana.

The consortium led by Exxon plans to increase gas output in the region significantly over the coming years. This growth will primarily result from non-associated gas production projects such as Longtail, with a final investment decision anticipated next year.

Alistair Routledge stated the company is prepared to deliver gas to the shore, underscoring Exxon's commitment to boosting Guyana's energy sector while contributing to local economic development through associated industries like fertilizer production.

