Boosting Grid Efficiency: The Push for Co-Located Energy Storage in Solar Projects

The Central Electricity Authority has released an advisory for integrating energy storage systems with solar projects to enhance grid stability and efficiency. With India's goal to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy by 2030, this move is crucial to address the challenges posed by variable renewable energy sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:16 IST
In a significant move towards bolstering grid stability, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has issued an advisory to co-locate energy storage systems with solar power projects. This strategy aims to enhance cost efficiency and stabilize the electricity grid as India races to meet its ambitious renewable energy targets.

The advisory, targeting principal secretaries of power in states and Union Territories along with heads of central power stations and Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies, is a pivotal step as India strives to reach 500 GW of power from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. Integrating storage systems is essential to counter the intermittency of solar and wind energy, ensuring a steady power supply during peak demand.

Currently, India's installed energy storage capacity stands at 4.86 GW, far short of the 73.93 GW needed by 2032 to support the projected solar and wind capacity. The CEA advises incorporating a minimum of 2-hour energy storage in future solar tenders, mirroring its commitment to a more resilient and economically viable energy grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

