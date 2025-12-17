Left Menu

Odisha's Ascent: From Pharmaceutical Powerhouse to Renewable Energy Pioneer

Odisha is on track to become a key pharmaceutical hub under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, as the state hosts the Odisha Pharma Summit 2025. The state also focuses on renewable energy, aiming for net zero emissions, highlighted during the Global Energy Leaders Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 19:56 IST
Odisha Minister Sampad Chandra Swain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha is paving its path to becoming a prominent pharmaceutical hub, thanks to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's leadership. The Odisha Pharma Summit 2025 showcased broad participation from national and international investors. Minister Sampad Chandra Swain underscored the significance of infrastructure developments inaugurated at the event, including a new medical device equipment park and a pharmaceutical park.

Chief Minister Majhi reiterated the state's commitment to environmental sustainability, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for net zero emissions. Addressing the Global Energy Leaders Summit, he elaborated on Odisha's plans to advance renewable energy and coal gasification, aiming to establish the country's first such plant.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi praised Odisha's progress in emerging as a renewable energy hub, acknowledging its strategic initiatives in the energy sector. The state is working on a roadmap to promote green and renewable energy, positioning itself as a national leader in these fields.

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

