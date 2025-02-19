Tariff Tensions: Markets React to Trump’s Latest Trade Moves
Wall Street experienced a drop as President Trump's recent tariff threats spurred inflation concerns. The focus was on anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve minutes for rate cut plans. Sector performances varied, with materials falling and energy rising. Investors were also influenced by company earnings and bankruptcy news.
Wall Street faced a downturn as the S&P 500 retreated from its record highs on Wednesday. This decline was fueled by President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats, raising inflation concerns. Eyes are on the upcoming minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting, expected to provide insights into future interest rate plans.
In a statement on Tuesday, Trump announced his intention to impose automotive tariffs 'in the neighborhood of 25%,' affecting semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports as well. Since taking office, Trump has levied a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports, along with additional duties on Mexican and Canadian goods, although these have been delayed for a month.
Market analysts, such as Bob Savage of BNY, attribute falling equities partly to Trump's tariff rhetoric. Yet, the consensus remains that many of these tariffs will be delayed or renegotiated. As of late Wednesday morning, major indexes reported losses, with notable shifts in materials and energy sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
