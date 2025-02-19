Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:41 IST
Rekha Gupta: Delhi's Fourth Woman Chief Minister Paves the Way
Alka Lamba and Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Congress leader Alka Lamba conveyed her best wishes to Rekha Gupta, who has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. Lamba expressed hope that Gupta's leadership would prioritize the Yamuna river's cleanliness and enhance women's safety in the city. In a nostalgic social media post, Lamba shared a photograph from 1995, a year when both she and Gupta began their journeys in political leadership.

Rekha Gupta's rise to the position of the fourth woman Chief Minister in Delhi has been met with wide anticipation. Addressing Delhi's residents, Lamba highlighted the collective aspirations for a safer and cleaner environment under Gupta's administration. On Wednesday, Gupta, propelled by newfound support from the BJP's legislative members, met with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to formally stake her claim to form the government.

The atmosphere in Delhi is celebratory as Rekha Gupta prepares for her swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Highlighting a historic comeback, the BJP secured 48 seats, dethroning the Aam Aadmi Party. Gupta, in her statement, conveyed profound gratitude for the trust placed in her by the party and vowed to work earnestly toward the welfare and growth of Delhi's residents, ensuring accountability and transparency in governance. The BJP is poised to shape Delhi's future after a 27-year hiatus from power.

