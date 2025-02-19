Left Menu

Global Markets Churn Amid Trump's Tariff Threats

Global stock indices dropped as President Trump proposed new tariffs targeting pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and autos. Wall Street's key indices fell, while European stocks dipped amid rising inflation. Safe-haven assets like gold and the USD gained, reflecting market caution, as investors reacted to geopolitical tensions and potential inflation impacts.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets experienced turbulence on Wednesday as traders navigated new tariff threats announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. The proposed tariffs on auto, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical imports created a cautious sentiment in both American and European markets.

Since he took office, President Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese imports and delayed 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and non-energy imports from Canada. This latest announcement saw the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq register slight declines, further contributing to a cautious market outlook.

In Europe, stock indices mirrored Wall Street's anxiety, particularly as the UK released data indicating a rise in inflation. Safe-haven assets, including gold and currencies like the Japanese yen, experienced gains, with gold prices hitting a record high amid these geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

