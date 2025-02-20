Rekha Gupta Takes Oath as Delhi's Fourth Woman Chief Minister

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended his congratulations to Rekha Gupta on Thursday upon her election as the Chief Minister of Delhi, praising the outcome as a joyful occasion. "It is a matter of joy that our 'Ladli Behna' (beloved sister) will take the oath in Delhi," Shinde remarked, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in the electoral victory.

The official swearing-in ceremony will take place today at the iconic Ramlila Maidan, as Rekha Gupta is set to become the fourth woman to lead Delhi as Chief Minister. This event, beginning at 12:15 p.m., marks a significant political milestone, with Gupta coming from a lineage of women leaders across multiple parties, including the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She succeeds Atishi in this role.

In her acknowledgment speech, Rekha Gupta expressed a deep sense of responsibility and gratitude towards PM Modi and the BJP leadership for entrusting her with this role. "I will fulfill my responsibility with utmost honesty," Gupta stated, pledging to focus on the party's commitments and fostering teamwork among the 48 BJP MLAs. A veteran BJP member, she has been active in numerous social welfare campaigns for marginalized communities and women during her tenure as the general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha and as a member of the national executive committee.

The swearing-in ceremony will also see several ministers taking oath alongside Gupta. Among them are Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and an array of Union Ministers and NDA leaders, highlighting the importance of this political development.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is stepping into power in Delhi after a 27-year absence, securing 48 seats out of 70 in the recent assembly polls. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party managed to claim 22 seats, and the Congress continued its decline, failing to win any seats for the third consecutive election cycle. The results of the assembly elections were announced on February 8, with opposition parties criticizing the BJP for the perceived delay in establishing the new government. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)