Historic Win: BJP Set to Lead Delhi After 27 Years

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta is expected to be appointed as the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, according to party insiders, as anticipation builds for the swearing-in of Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta. Mohan Singh Bisht is anticipated to assume the role of Deputy Speaker, sources revealed on Thursday.

Vijender Gupta, previously the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, represents the Rohini constituency. He secured his assembly seat by defeating Aam Aadmi Party's Pradeep Mittal with a lead of over 37,000 votes. Gupta has held numerous roles, including Delhi BJP president, a Delhi Development Authority member, and former chairman of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) standing committee. Mohan Singh Bisht, a seasoned politician, secured a victory margin of more than 17,000 votes against AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan. Bisht, with a consistent track record since 1998, has won the Mustafabad constituency, marking his sixth legislative win.

In a historic turn, BJP's Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta will take the oath as Delhi's Chief Minister today, making her the fourth woman to hold this esteemed office, as well as the first from BJP in 27 years. Rekha Gupta has been an influential figure, serving as the general secretary and a national executive committee member of BJP Mahila Morcha. Alongside Rekha Gupta, six other ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, are set to take office. The recent election saw BJP securing 48 of the 70 assembly seats, reflecting a significant political shift in Delhi after Congress's failure to gain any ground for a third consecutive election.

(With inputs from agencies.)