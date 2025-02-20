Himachal Pradesh Braces for Fresh Snowfall Amid Orange Alert
Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti districts transform into a snow-clad wonderland as fresh snowfall graces the region. The IMD issues an Orange alert anticipating heavy snowfall across several districts while road closures and advisories highlight the ongoing challenges amid the picturesque landscape's transformation.
- Country:
- India
The picturesque districts of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh have turned into a winter wonderland following a fresh wave of snowfall that arrived on Thursday morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Shimla has issued an Orange alert for heavy rain and snowfall expected to hit isolated areas in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts on Thursday.
Residents are advised to prepare for light to moderate rainfall over many regions, including Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Mandi, as well as parts of Kangra, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts. Light snowfall is also expected to affect several tourist destinations, while major roads and services remain under scrutiny due to weather-related disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal Pradesh
- snowfall
- Orange alert
- IMD
- weather
- Chamba
- Kangra
- Kullu
- Mandi
- tourist
ALSO READ
Mumbai's Ranji Clash Relocated to Kolkata Amid Weather Concerns
France's Government Weathered No-Confidence Vote, Secures 2025 Budget
India's Tea Production Faces Significant Decline Amid Extreme Weather in Assam
Decoding the Skies: The Power of Weather and Climate Models
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns