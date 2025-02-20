Himachal Pradesh Braces for Fresh Snowfall Amid Orange Alert

The picturesque districts of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh have turned into a winter wonderland following a fresh wave of snowfall that arrived on Thursday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Shimla has issued an Orange alert for heavy rain and snowfall expected to hit isolated areas in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts on Thursday.

Residents are advised to prepare for light to moderate rainfall over many regions, including Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Mandi, as well as parts of Kangra, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts. Light snowfall is also expected to affect several tourist destinations, while major roads and services remain under scrutiny due to weather-related disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)