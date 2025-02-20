Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Fresh Snowfall Amid Orange Alert

Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti districts transform into a snow-clad wonderland as fresh snowfall graces the region. The IMD issues an Orange alert anticipating heavy snowfall across several districts while road closures and advisories highlight the ongoing challenges amid the picturesque landscape's transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:27 IST
Visuals from Lahaul and Spiti. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The picturesque districts of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh have turned into a winter wonderland following a fresh wave of snowfall that arrived on Thursday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Shimla has issued an Orange alert for heavy rain and snowfall expected to hit isolated areas in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts on Thursday.

Residents are advised to prepare for light to moderate rainfall over many regions, including Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Mandi, as well as parts of Kangra, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts. Light snowfall is also expected to affect several tourist destinations, while major roads and services remain under scrutiny due to weather-related disruptions.

