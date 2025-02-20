Rekha Gupta Set to Lead as New Delhi's First Female Chief Minister

BJP leader Rekha Gupta is poised to make history as she prepares to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of New Delhi. Her ascent is celebrated by her family, with son Nikunj Gupta highlighting her three decades of political dedication as a testament to her hard work paying off. 'It's encouraging to see a woman in this pivotal role, and we have confidence in her ability to lead,' Nikunj stated.

Gupta's mother-in-law, Meera Gupta, offered simple yet powerful encouragement: 'Work well.' Rekha Gupta, the MLA from Shalimar Bagh, has been an integral figure in BJP's Mahila Morcha and national executive committee, spearheading significant initiatives for women and marginalized groups.

On the cusp of her new role, Gupta expressed her gratitude and commitment to effecting change, stating, 'It signifies a new chapter for women in leadership.' Buoyed by support from the BJP high command, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she emphasized honesty and accountability in governance. Her immediate priorities include party promises and cohesive teamwork among the BJP's 48 MLAs, as Delhi transitions after 27 years under new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)