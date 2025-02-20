Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious 2025-26 Budget with Focus on Innovation

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the state budget for 2025-26, focusing on research, development, and IT. With allocations for development, education, and health, the budget also emphasizes AI city development and technological research. The budget size increased by 9.8% from the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:09 IST
On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna unveiled a comprehensive budget for the financial year 2025-26, amounting to Rs 8,08,736 crore. The budget places significant emphasis on research, development, and Information Technology, allocating substantial portions for development, education, and health sectors.

In his budget speech, Khanna mentioned that 22% of the budget is earmarked for developmental purposes, 13% for education, 11% for agriculture and allied services, and 6% for health. The state government plans to invest heavily in modernizing infrastructure and fostering technological advancements.

The minister also highlighted the creation of an Artificial Intelligence City and a park dedicated to technological research in Cyber Security. Furthermore, plans include the modernization of the Legislative Assembly and the upgrading of educational facilities with smart classes and modern laboratories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

