Snowfall Blankets Himachal Pradesh, Disrupting Daily Life

Himachal Pradesh saw a significant weather shift as widespread snowfall and rain hit for 24 hours, predominantly in higher-altitude areas. Key districts like Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Shimla, along with mountainous parts of Chamba, received fresh snowfall, exacerbating travel disruptions in popular tourist spots.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Shimla, the western disturbance caused this abrupt change. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD Himachal Pradesh, noted the highest snowfall recorded in Shilaru, Shimla district, at 5.7 cm, with Baijnath in Kangra experiencing 9.7 mm of rainfall. Temperatures declined by roughly 4°C across the state.

Looking ahead, another western disturbance expected from February 26 may further impact Himachal Pradesh's already significant 71% precipitation deficit. While this additional snowfall won't fully address the deficit, it may reduce the gap. Residents and travelers are urged to exercise caution as authorities monitor the situation closely to ensure minimal disruption.

