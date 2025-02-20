Left Menu

Snowfall Blankets Himachal Pradesh, Disrupting Daily Life

Himachal Pradesh has experienced significant snowfall and rainfall in the past 24 hours, notably affecting higher-altitude regions. Popular tourist areas and transportation have been impacted, yet essential services remain uninterrupted. Another western disturbance is anticipated, potentially compounding the current weather conditions and affecting the precipitation deficit in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:31 IST
Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD Himachal Pradesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh saw a significant weather shift as widespread snowfall and rain hit for 24 hours, predominantly in higher-altitude areas. Key districts like Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Shimla, along with mountainous parts of Chamba, received fresh snowfall, exacerbating travel disruptions in popular tourist spots.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Shimla, the western disturbance caused this abrupt change. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD Himachal Pradesh, noted the highest snowfall recorded in Shilaru, Shimla district, at 5.7 cm, with Baijnath in Kangra experiencing 9.7 mm of rainfall. Temperatures declined by roughly 4°C across the state.

Looking ahead, another western disturbance expected from February 26 may further impact Himachal Pradesh's already significant 71% precipitation deficit. While this additional snowfall won't fully address the deficit, it may reduce the gap. Residents and travelers are urged to exercise caution as authorities monitor the situation closely to ensure minimal disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

