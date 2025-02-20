Left Menu

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Faces Bomb Threat

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde received a death threat via email. The threat, which promises to detonate a bomb in his car, was sent to Goregaon Police Station and similar emails were also received at Mantralaya and JJ Marg Police Station. Investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:00 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a disconcerting development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been the target of a disturbing death threat. According to information from the Mumbai Police, an anonymous email containing explicit threats was received at the Goregaon Police Station. Authorities have escalated their response as they seek to identify and apprehend the sender behind this alarming communication.

The threat specifically mentioned plans to bomb Shinde's car, raising serious concerns over his safety. Compounding the situation, similar threat-laden emails were dispatched to two other significant locations: the Mantralaya and the JJ Marg Police Station. This coordinated pattern has provoked a swift, thorough investigation to ensure the safety of public officials and the larger community.

The police have launched an intensive probe, deploying technical and human resources to trace the origins of the email threat. As the investigation unfolds, the state's security apparatus is on high alert, prioritizing this matter. Eknath Shinde, along with government facilities, is under heightened surveillance to prevent any potential incidents triggered by such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

