Hitachi Energy Seeks Approval for Rs 11,500 Crore Borrowing Expansion

Hitachi Energy India announced on Thursday its pursuit to expand its borrowing limit to Rs 11,500 crore, reflecting expected business growth and forthcoming projects.

Presently capped at Rs 6,500 crore, the proposed increase has been sanctioned by the Board of Directors in their meeting on January 29, 2025, aiming specifically to augment non-fund based limits.

The company anticipates an uptick in business, driven by high-value projects necessitating Letters of Credit or Bank Guarantees, thereby escalating non-fund based requirements. Shareholders' votes will be revealed on March 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)