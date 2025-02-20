Left Menu

Vedanta's Bold Move: Splitting Into Five New Powerhouses

Vedanta Ltd announced its shareholders and lenders have approved demerging the firm into five distinct, sector-focused entities. Stock saw an almost 3% rise, aligning with shareholder and creditor support. The move comes after Anil Agarwal's 2020 privatization attempt, with new entities bolstering specific industrial sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant corporate restructuring move, Vedanta Ltd announced on Thursday that its shareholders and lenders have approved the demerger of its sprawling metals-to-oil conglomerate into five independent entities, each focusing on a specific sector.

The news of the demerger propelled Vedanta's stock upward, closing 2.40 percent higher at Rs 433.55 on the BSE, with an intra-day high of 2.85 percent, showcasing investor optimism.

The demerger strategy, initiated by mining magnate Anil Agarwal in 2023 following an unsuccessful privatization attempt in 2020, aims to streamline operations and enhance value for shareholders, who will receive additional shares in the new companies upon completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

