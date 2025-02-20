Vedanta's Bold Move: Splitting Into Five New Powerhouses

In a significant corporate restructuring move, Vedanta Ltd announced on Thursday that its shareholders and lenders have approved the demerger of its sprawling metals-to-oil conglomerate into five independent entities, each focusing on a specific sector.

The news of the demerger propelled Vedanta's stock upward, closing 2.40 percent higher at Rs 433.55 on the BSE, with an intra-day high of 2.85 percent, showcasing investor optimism.

The demerger strategy, initiated by mining magnate Anil Agarwal in 2023 following an unsuccessful privatization attempt in 2020, aims to streamline operations and enhance value for shareholders, who will receive additional shares in the new companies upon completion.

