Arab Leaders Unite in Riyadh for Unofficial Talks on Gaza's Future
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has invited Gulf Arab leaders, Egypt, and Jordan for an informal meeting in Riyadh. The discussion will focus on a post-war reconstruction plan for Gaza, countering the U.S. proposal to redevelop the area as a resort after resettling the Palestinians elsewhere.
In a significant diplomatic move, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has called on leaders from Gulf Arab states, Egypt, and Jordan to gather in Riyadh for an unofficial meeting. The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the meeting is scheduled for Friday.
The primary focus of the talks will be the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, as Arab states aim to create a post-war strategy that opposes U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to transform the area into an international resort, once the Palestinian population is resettled.
This meeting sets the stage for a broader discussion anticipated at the emergency Arab summit in Egypt in early March, where leaders will deliberate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and respond to Trump's suggestions, which have been met with resistance from Egypt and Jordan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
