Fertilizer Drought: MP Kirti Azad Raises Alarm Over Supply Crisis

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad has raised concerns with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over a suspected fertiliser supply crisis, contradicting federal claims of sufficient availability.

Azad's letter draws attention to statements in Lok Sabha that suggested ample Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) stocks, despite reports from states like West Bengal showing significant shortfalls that have crippled farmers during the crucial Rabi season.

Farmers have faced difficulties sourcing fertilisers, allegedly having to pay inflated prices or endure long waits. Azad urges immediate corrective measures to resolve the issue and safeguard national food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)