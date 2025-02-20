Rekha Gupta's Grand Oath: Yamuna Cleaning Takes Center Stage

Rekha Gupta assumed office as the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi in a ceremonial event at Ramlila Maidan, supported by BJP leaders and state heads from NDA-ruled states. In her initial hours, Gupta participated in the evening aarti at Vasudev Ghat alongside her cabinet and BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, emphasizing the Yamuna's cleanup.

Gupta, a fresh face from Shalimar Bagh constituency, was sworn in before Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a ceremony that drew high-profile attention and underscored the BJP's sweeping win of 48 out of 70 assembly seats. The newfound mandate has propelled several priorities, chief among them the cleaning of the polluted Yamuna River.

The river's pollution dominated election debates, with BJP criticising AAP for unfulfilled promises. In response, the BJP initiated an extensive cleanup operation involving trash skimmers and dredge vehicles. Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal called for early presentation of the CAG report as pledged by PM Modi, to aid in holding the government accountable to its commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)