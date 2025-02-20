Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister, Brother Jailed for Forgery

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate and his brother Sunil have been sentenced to two years in prison for forgery related to a 1995 government housing scheme. The Nashik District Court imposed fines in a case filed by former minister Tukaram Dighole. The brothers were accused of manipulating income declarations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:08 IST
Maharashtra Minister, Brother Jailed for Forgery
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent ruling, the Nashik District Court handed down a two-year prison sentence to Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate and his brother, Sunil Kokate, for their involvement in a forgery case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the brothers. The case dates back to 1995 when the two were accused of document forgery and fraud related to a government housing scheme.

The verdict stems from a petition by former Minister Tukaram Dighole, who accused the Kokate brothers of misrepresenting their income to acquire a house under the government quota in 1995. Allegations included falsely claiming low income and property ownership, leading to charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. While the brothers have been sentenced, the court did not impose any penalties on two other accused individuals in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025