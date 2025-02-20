Maharashtra Minister, Brother Jailed for Forgery

In a recent ruling, the Nashik District Court handed down a two-year prison sentence to Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate and his brother, Sunil Kokate, for their involvement in a forgery case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the brothers. The case dates back to 1995 when the two were accused of document forgery and fraud related to a government housing scheme.

The verdict stems from a petition by former Minister Tukaram Dighole, who accused the Kokate brothers of misrepresenting their income to acquire a house under the government quota in 1995. Allegations included falsely claiming low income and property ownership, leading to charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. While the brothers have been sentenced, the court did not impose any penalties on two other accused individuals in the case.

