Market Jitters: Tariff Threats and Walmart's Dim Forecast
Wall Street opened lower on Thursday, with major indexes falling due to new tariff threats from President Trump. Notably, Walmart stocks took a hit amid a disappointing fiscal 2026 sales projection. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all experienced declines as investors avoided risky investments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:04 IST
On Thursday, Wall Street's central indexes commenced trading on a downtrend as investors shied away from high-risk moves following renewed tariff threats from President Donald Trump.
The market atmosphere was further dampened by retailer giant Walmart, which saw a significant drop in stock prices due to its pessimistic fiscal 2026 sales forecast.
At opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid by 66.5 points to 44,561.11, while the S&P 500 dropped 9.6 points to 6,134.5. Simultaneously, the Nasdaq Composite declined by 27.1 points to start at 20,029.185.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Market Pressure: Tech Giants Weigh Down Nasdaq Futures
Nasdaq Suffers Loss Amid Corporate Earnings Reports
Market Rebound: Tech Stocks Boost S&P 500 and Nasdaq Amid Earnings Reports
Market Uncertainty: Mixed Fortunes for S&P 500 Amidst Trade Tensions and Fed Stance
SailPoint's $12.8 Billion Nasdaq Debut: A New Era in Identity Security