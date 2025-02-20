Market Jitters: Tariff Threats and Walmart's Dim Forecast

On Thursday, Wall Street's central indexes commenced trading on a downtrend as investors shied away from high-risk moves following renewed tariff threats from President Donald Trump.

The market atmosphere was further dampened by retailer giant Walmart, which saw a significant drop in stock prices due to its pessimistic fiscal 2026 sales forecast.

At opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid by 66.5 points to 44,561.11, while the S&P 500 dropped 9.6 points to 6,134.5. Simultaneously, the Nasdaq Composite declined by 27.1 points to start at 20,029.185.

