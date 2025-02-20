Global Oil Stability: Putin and Bin Salman's Strategic Dialogue

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman engaged in a strategic dialogue through a phone call on Thursday, as confirmed by the Kremlin. The call focused on reinforcing their commitment to maintaining stability within the global oil market under the OPEC+ framework.

During the conversation, President Putin reiterated Russia's dedication to working closely with Saudi Arabia in the challenging domain of global energy stability. This collaboration aims to address ongoing fluctuations in oil prices and ensure a balanced market.

Furthermore, President Putin expressed his appreciation for Saudi Arabia's role in organizing recent Russia-U.S. negotiations in Riyadh, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic efforts in advancing international relations.

