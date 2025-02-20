Left Menu

Global Oil Stability: Putin and Bin Salman's Strategic Dialogue

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conversed over the phone, discussing continued collaboration within OPEC+ to stabilize global oil markets. Putin also thanked the Crown Prince for facilitating recent Russia-U.S. negotiations held in Riyadh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:35 IST
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman engaged in a strategic dialogue through a phone call on Thursday, as confirmed by the Kremlin. The call focused on reinforcing their commitment to maintaining stability within the global oil market under the OPEC+ framework.

During the conversation, President Putin reiterated Russia's dedication to working closely with Saudi Arabia in the challenging domain of global energy stability. This collaboration aims to address ongoing fluctuations in oil prices and ensure a balanced market.

Furthermore, President Putin expressed his appreciation for Saudi Arabia's role in organizing recent Russia-U.S. negotiations in Riyadh, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic efforts in advancing international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

