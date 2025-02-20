Left Menu

Historic Win: Rekha Gupta Takes Charge as Delhi's Fourth Woman Chief Minister

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, met Delhi's newly elected Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Gupta, BJP's ninth overall, and fourth female CM of Delhi, was congratulated post a victorious election, defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari. The oath-taking ceremony, attended by numerous dignitaries, showcased BJP's dominant win in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:43 IST
Historic Win: Rekha Gupta Takes Charge as Delhi's Fourth Woman Chief Minister
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo: @pushkardhami/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta engaged in a significant discussion with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in New Delhi on Thursday. This meeting, captured elegantly on Dhami's official 'X' handle, follows Gupta's remarkable victory, marking her as Delhi's ninth overall and fourth female Chief Minister.

Gupta took her oath in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, celebrated in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key NDA leaders. Dhami, extending his heartfelt congratulations, expressed confidence in Gupta's capability to lead Delhi towards new horizons of development, aligned with the aspirations of its residents.

During the iconic Ramlila Maidan event, Gupta, chosen as the BJP Delhi legislative party leader, was praised for defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari by 29,595 votes. Eminent personalities, including top BJP ministers, celebrated BJP's historic win of 48 out of 70 seats, dethroning AAP's 11-year reign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025