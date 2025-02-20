Historic Win: Rekha Gupta Takes Charge as Delhi's Fourth Woman Chief Minister

Newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta engaged in a significant discussion with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in New Delhi on Thursday. This meeting, captured elegantly on Dhami's official 'X' handle, follows Gupta's remarkable victory, marking her as Delhi's ninth overall and fourth female Chief Minister.

Gupta took her oath in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, celebrated in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key NDA leaders. Dhami, extending his heartfelt congratulations, expressed confidence in Gupta's capability to lead Delhi towards new horizons of development, aligned with the aspirations of its residents.

During the iconic Ramlila Maidan event, Gupta, chosen as the BJP Delhi legislative party leader, was praised for defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari by 29,595 votes. Eminent personalities, including top BJP ministers, celebrated BJP's historic win of 48 out of 70 seats, dethroning AAP's 11-year reign.

(With inputs from agencies.)