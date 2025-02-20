Protests Erupt in West Bengal over 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark

Political tensions are mounting in West Bengal as BJP legislators, spearheaded by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, staged protests against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's contentious 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark.

The protests, held at Raj Bhavan and led by senior party figures, including Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, called for a formal apology and compensation for victims of the recent Maha Kumbh stampede.

In response, Banerjee defended her comments, arguing against the inadequate safety provisions during the Kumbh and economic disparity affecting pilgrims. Despite this, her remarks have drawn accusations of religious insensitivity from political adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)