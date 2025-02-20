Left Menu

Protests Erupt in West Bengal over 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark

West Bengal BJP MLAs, led by Suvendu Adhikari, protested against CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' comment on Maha Kumbh 2025. The controversy escalated with demands for apology and compensation for stampede victims, highlighting inadequate arrangements and potential religious insensitivity.

20-02-2025
BJP MLAs stage protest against CM Mamata Banerjee over "Mrityu Kumbh" remark (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Political tensions are mounting in West Bengal as BJP legislators, spearheaded by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, staged protests against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's contentious 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark.

The protests, held at Raj Bhavan and led by senior party figures, including Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, called for a formal apology and compensation for victims of the recent Maha Kumbh stampede.

In response, Banerjee defended her comments, arguing against the inadequate safety provisions during the Kumbh and economic disparity affecting pilgrims. Despite this, her remarks have drawn accusations of religious insensitivity from political adversaries.

