Rekha Gupta Sworn In as Delhi’s New Chief Minister, Marks New Era
On Thursday, Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi’s Chief Minister in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With support from various NDA leaders, Gupta becomes the fourth woman to serve in this role, succeeding AAP's Atishi, amidst a promising call for a 'Viksit Delhi'.
- Country:
- India
In a monumental ceremony on Thursday, Rekha Gupta was inaugurated as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. The event, held at Ramlila Maidan, was graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and other esteemed leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were in attendance, signaling strong support for the new administration.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised Gupta's appointment and underscored the defeat of the previous AAP government, while Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed optimism for Delhi's future development under Gupta's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)