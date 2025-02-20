Left Menu

Rekha Gupta Sworn In as Delhi’s New Chief Minister, Marks New Era

On Thursday, Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi’s Chief Minister in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With support from various NDA leaders, Gupta becomes the fourth woman to serve in this role, succeeding AAP's Atishi, amidst a promising call for a 'Viksit Delhi'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a monumental ceremony on Thursday, Rekha Gupta was inaugurated as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. The event, held at Ramlila Maidan, was graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and other esteemed leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were in attendance, signaling strong support for the new administration.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised Gupta's appointment and underscored the defeat of the previous AAP government, while Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed optimism for Delhi's future development under Gupta's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

