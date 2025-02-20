Historic BJP Victory: Rekha Gupta Takes Charge as Delhi’s First BJP CM in 27 Years

Rekha Gupta, an MLA from Shalimar Bagh, has been sworn in as Delhi's new Chief Minister following the BJP's notable return to power after 27 years. The historic victory saw the BJP secure 48 out of 70 seats, dethroning the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 11-year governance.

This significant political change, marked by a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, was witnessed by key political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders. Gupta, now the ninth and fourth woman CM of Delhi, faces calls to fulfill the BJP's election promises, with Punjab Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring challenging the new administration to deliver on its commitments.

Amid hopes for transformative governance, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu proclaimed that Gupta's tenure would usher in a new era of development for Delhi, boosting the city's progress and performance. The opposition AAP saw its stronghold diminish to 22 seats, signaling a significant political shift in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)