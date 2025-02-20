Left Menu

Historic BJP Victory: Rekha Gupta Takes Charge as Delhi’s First BJP CM in 27 Years

Rekha Gupta, the BJP's new leader in Delhi, takes over after a historic electoral win, ending AAP's 11-year rule. Amid celebrations attended by top BJP figures, Gupta is urged to deliver on promises, setting the stage for transformative changes in the capital's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:44 IST
Historic BJP Victory: Rekha Gupta Takes Charge as Delhi’s First BJP CM in 27 Years
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rekha Gupta, an MLA from Shalimar Bagh, has been sworn in as Delhi's new Chief Minister following the BJP's notable return to power after 27 years. The historic victory saw the BJP secure 48 out of 70 seats, dethroning the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 11-year governance.

This significant political change, marked by a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, was witnessed by key political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders. Gupta, now the ninth and fourth woman CM of Delhi, faces calls to fulfill the BJP's election promises, with Punjab Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring challenging the new administration to deliver on its commitments.

Amid hopes for transformative governance, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu proclaimed that Gupta's tenure would usher in a new era of development for Delhi, boosting the city's progress and performance. The opposition AAP saw its stronghold diminish to 22 seats, signaling a significant political shift in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025