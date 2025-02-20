Left Menu

Rekha Gupta's Historic Inauguration as Delhi's Fourth Female CM

Rekha Gupta, the newly elected Chief Minister Designate of Delhi from the BJP, marked her journey to the swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan with a spirited public rally. In her statement, she emphasized a new era for women in politics and addressed the issue of corruption in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:52 IST
Delhi CM-designate and BJP leader Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's political landscape is poised for change as BJP leader Rekha Gupta embarks on a historic journey to become the fourth woman Chief Minister of the capital. Departing from her residence, she led a triumphant rally to Ramlila Maidan, where the swearing-in ceremony is set to occur.

Before arriving at the venue, Gupta made a symbolic visit to Hanuman Mandir at Kashmiri Gate, underscoring her commitment to tradition and fortitude. Amidst ongoing investigations into the 6 Flagstaff Bungalow, the official CM residence, Gupta announced she would not be using the controversial residence, showing accountability in the face of political scrutiny.

In a statement highlighting her motivation and commitment, Gupta emphasized a new dawn for women in Indian politics. Her leadership signifies a shift in governance, demanding transparency and accountability. Joining her are six fellow BJP MLAs, poised to reshape Delhi's political fabric, as the party seized 48 of 70 Assembly seats in the recent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

