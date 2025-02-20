Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Denounces Political Conspiracy in MUDA Scam

In a pointed denunciation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday accused the BJP and JDS of perpetuating a political conspiracy in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) issue. Addressing reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar asserted that any conspiracy by the opposition parties could not be sustained indefinitely.

Shivakumar defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, highlighting the absence of his signature on any related documents and questioning the legitimacy of allegations against him. With the submission of an extensive interim B Report by the Lokayukta, clearing Siddaramaiah, he emphasized that the investigative body remains independent and free from governmental influence.

The Lokayukta's extensive efforts, including an 8,000-page document submission, underscore the detailed nature of the ongoing investigation. Despite accusations of governmental manipulation by the BJP, Lokayukta SP Udesh reaffirmed the adherence to procedural integrity, with findings indicating insufficient evidence in the MUDA scam allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)