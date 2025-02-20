Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Denounces Political Conspiracy in MUDA Scam

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar criticized BJP and JDS for their alleged political conspiracy concerning the MUDA issue. He defended CM Siddaramaiah, stating there was no evidence of his involvement. The Lokayukta investigation remains autonomous, having submitted an extensive interim B Report in the scam case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:21 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Denounces Political Conspiracy in MUDA Scam
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed denunciation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday accused the BJP and JDS of perpetuating a political conspiracy in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) issue. Addressing reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar asserted that any conspiracy by the opposition parties could not be sustained indefinitely.

Shivakumar defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, highlighting the absence of his signature on any related documents and questioning the legitimacy of allegations against him. With the submission of an extensive interim B Report by the Lokayukta, clearing Siddaramaiah, he emphasized that the investigative body remains independent and free from governmental influence.

The Lokayukta's extensive efforts, including an 8,000-page document submission, underscore the detailed nature of the ongoing investigation. Despite accusations of governmental manipulation by the BJP, Lokayukta SP Udesh reaffirmed the adherence to procedural integrity, with findings indicating insufficient evidence in the MUDA scam allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025