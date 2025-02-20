Agartala Transforms into a Modern Oasis with Hawra Riverfront Development

Agartala Smart City Limited's transformative Hawra Riverfront Development project, launched a year and a half ago, is on the verge of completion, according to a senior officer. The project, which extends over two kilometers along the north and south banks of the Hawra River, includes significant embankment construction to mitigate flood risks.

Focusing on public accessibility, the riverfront now features walkways and cycling paths, emphasizing a non-motorized zone. This stretch from the Steel Bridge to Dashami Ghat is designed to be a vibrant, public-friendly space. High-quality materials and modern design are evident in aspects like the Maha Shamshan Ghat, bridges, and Dashami Ghat, a key site during Durga Puja immersions, according to AMC Commissioner Shailesh Kumar Yadav.

Valued at around 100 crore rupees, the project also addresses flooding by reinforcing embankments with geotextile membranes and Gabion structures. The previously garbage-plagued riverfront is now a clean public space hosting sports, a zip line, food zones, a yoga park, and a butterfly park. Dashami Ghat improvements include a watchtower and enhanced lighting, catering to about 50,000 visitors, the commissioner stated.

The development ensures safety and accessibility after dark with full illumination across the two-kilometer road. Environmentally, five major drains previously discharging pollutants into the river are being treated to maintain clean river water, aiding ecosystem health, he added.

The Hawra Riverfront Development aims to create a recreational and sustainable environment while continuing to supply drinking water to the city via the Bardawali Water Treatment Plant. The project, focused on flood protection and environmental sustainability, is 80% complete and a signature initiative under the Central Government's Smart City project. Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder emphasizes the importance of river water cleaning and embankment construction for flood prevention.

