Market Jitters Amid Gold Surge and Trade War Fears

Global equity markets took a hit on Thursday as investors marked significant anniversaries: one month since U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the White House and five years since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global markets. Gold approached an all-time high near $3,000 per ounce, fueled by concerns that Trump might instigate a global trade war.

The currency market saw the yen gaining strength against the dollar, anticipating more Bank of Japan interest rate hikes. Trump's latest tariff warnings targeted industries like pharmaceuticals and semiconductor chips, exacerbating fears of a comprehensive trade war. This uncertainty rattled investor confidence.

Wall Street indexes closed lower, with sectors such as financials and consumer staples suffering losses while energy and healthcare equities rose. The global dip in stocks reflects broader economic anxieties, alongside geopolitical uncertainties involving Ukraine and strained U.S.-Russia relations.

