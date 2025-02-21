Ecopetrol's 2024 Reserve Boost: A Glimmer of Hope for Colombia's Energy Sector

Colombia's state-controlled energy giant Ecopetrol announced an increase in its proven oil reserves for 2024, reaching 1.89 billion barrels of oil equivalent. This marks a slight rise from the 1.88 billion barrels reported the previous year, according to CEO Ricardo Roa.

The growth in reserves comes at a crucial time as the nation grapples with political debates on energy self-sufficiency amidst diminishing gas supplies. As a key player in Colombia's energy landscape, Ecopetrol's updated reserves offer an estimated 7.6 years of consumption.

Roa's statement in a recent press conference highlights the strategic importance of these reserves in the wider context of Colombia's ongoing energy policies and consumption needs, underscoring the significance of bolstering domestic energy security.

