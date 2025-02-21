Left Menu

Ecopetrol's 2024 Reserve Boost: A Glimmer of Hope for Colombia's Energy Sector

Ecopetrol, Colombia's state-run energy company, reported an increase in its 1P reserves to 1.89 billion barrels of oil equivalent for 2024. Despite political discussions surrounding energy self-sufficiency, these reserves provide a potential 7.6 years of consumption, reflecting a slight rise from the previous year's figures.

Colombia's state-controlled energy giant Ecopetrol announced an increase in its proven oil reserves for 2024, reaching 1.89 billion barrels of oil equivalent. This marks a slight rise from the 1.88 billion barrels reported the previous year, according to CEO Ricardo Roa.

The growth in reserves comes at a crucial time as the nation grapples with political debates on energy self-sufficiency amidst diminishing gas supplies. As a key player in Colombia's energy landscape, Ecopetrol's updated reserves offer an estimated 7.6 years of consumption.

Roa's statement in a recent press conference highlights the strategic importance of these reserves in the wider context of Colombia's ongoing energy policies and consumption needs, underscoring the significance of bolstering domestic energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

