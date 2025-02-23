Hazoor Multi Projects Secures Major Steel Works Contract in Maharashtra
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd has won a Rs 102 crore contract for steel works in Maharashtra, awarded by Venkatesh Infra Projects. The project encompasses reinforcement steel for the Versova Bandra sea link and will be completed in six months. Hazoor plans a 500 MW solar project in Andhra Pradesh.
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd, a player in the infrastructure-to-energy sector, has been awarded a substantial contract valued at Rs 102 crore for steel works in Maharashtra.
The contract, granted by Venkatesh Infra Projects, involves reinforcement steel work for the Versova Bandra sea link in Mumbai, and will be executed over six months, according to a company statement released on Sunday.
Besides this project, Hazoor Multi Projects is targeting the renewable energy sector, with plans to establish a 500 megawatt solar project in Andhra Pradesh, involving an investment of Rs 2,500 crore.
