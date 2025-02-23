Union Budget's Vision for a Healthy Economy
Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya lauds the Union budget, emphasizing its long-term vision for creating a healthy economy. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, every budget over the last decade has contributed to this goal. The budget prioritizes infrastructure and health, particularly benefiting the economically disadvantaged.
Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has praised the Union budget, asserting it aims to establish a healthy economy through a comprehensive long-term roadmap.
He highlighted that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, significant changes have been implemented, underscoring the PM's vision for a developed India by 2047.
The budget emphasizes infrastructure and health sector improvements, prioritizing initiatives like the Ayushmann Yojana to extend healthcare benefits to more underprivileged citizens.
