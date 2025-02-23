Union Budget's Vision for a Healthy Economy

Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has praised the Union budget, asserting it aims to establish a healthy economy through a comprehensive long-term roadmap.

He highlighted that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, significant changes have been implemented, underscoring the PM's vision for a developed India by 2047.

The budget emphasizes infrastructure and health sector improvements, prioritizing initiatives like the Ayushmann Yojana to extend healthcare benefits to more underprivileged citizens.

