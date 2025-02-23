Left Menu

Pope Francis' Health Crisis: A Double Pneumonia Battle Unveiled

Pope Francis is in critical condition due to double pneumonia, as of Sunday, according to the Vatican. Admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with breathing difficulties, the pope has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs. His prognosis remains uncertain due to the case's complexity.

Pope Francis

The Vatican announced on Sunday that Pope Francis remains in a critical condition, battling double pneumonia. The pope's prognosis is currently guarded because of the complexity of his clinical condition.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 after experiencing several days of breathing difficulties. Upon further medical examination, pneumonia was confirmed in both lungs.

As the world watches with bated breath, the Vatican continues to monitor his condition closely, emphasizing the intricate nature of the pontiff's health challenges.

