Standard Chartered Expands Priority Centres for Affluent Clients

Standard Chartered Bank is set to expand its reach by launching priority centres in 10 new cities across India for high net-worth clients by the end of the year, according to a senior executive.

Currently, the bank boasts 14 priority centres in the country catering to affluent individuals. New centres will be located in existing or relocated branch premises, as confirmed by Nitin Chengappa, managing director of affluent distribution & branch banking.

Speaking at the launch of a new centre in Bhubaneswar, Chengappa revealed that cities such as Indore, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad are among the new locations. This expansion highlights the bank's commitment to the growing wealth segment in India's top urban areas.

