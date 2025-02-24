Left Menu

Standard Chartered Expands Priority Centres for Affluent Clients

Standard Chartered Bank plans to open priority centres in 10 additional Indian cities by year's end to serve high net-worth clients. Currently, the bank has 14 such centres. The new openings aim to enhance service offerings for affluent customers in major Indian urban areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-02-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 20:30 IST
Standard Chartered Expands Priority Centres for Affluent Clients
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Standard Chartered Bank is set to expand its reach by launching priority centres in 10 new cities across India for high net-worth clients by the end of the year, according to a senior executive.

Currently, the bank boasts 14 priority centres in the country catering to affluent individuals. New centres will be located in existing or relocated branch premises, as confirmed by Nitin Chengappa, managing director of affluent distribution & branch banking.

Speaking at the launch of a new centre in Bhubaneswar, Chengappa revealed that cities such as Indore, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad are among the new locations. This expansion highlights the bank's commitment to the growing wealth segment in India's top urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025