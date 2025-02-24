SECI Signs MoU for 200 MW Solar and 1000 MWh Battery Storage Projects in MP State

The Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), a Navratna Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Madhya Pradesh for the development of a 200 MW Solar Power Project in Dhar under the CPSU Scheme and a 1000 MWh Battery Storage Project in the state. The agreement was formalized during the prestigious Global Investors Summit 2025, held in Bhopal from 24th to 25th February 2025.

The Global Investors Summit 2025, a high-profile event organized by the Government of Madhya Pradesh, was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Hon’ble Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, and the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mohan Yadav.

The MoU was signed between Shri Sivakumar V Vepakomma, Director (Power Systems) of SECI, and Shri Manu Srivastava, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary (New & Renewable Energy), Government of Madhya Pradesh. The signing was witnessed by the Hon’ble Minister of New & Renewable Energy of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Rakesh Shukla, along with Shri R P Gupta, IAS (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director of SECI.

Key Highlights of the Agreement:

200 MW Solar Power Project in Dhar: This initiative is a part of a broader 500 MW agreement executed in 2023 between SECI and MP Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) for a 25-year power supply commitment to Madhya Pradesh.

1000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS): This project is aimed at enhancing energy security and optimizing renewable energy usage in the state.

Investment Commitment: SECI has proposed a phase-wise capital expenditure of Rs 2500 crore to further expand and develop renewable energy infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh.

The Global Investors Summit 2025 brought together key government stakeholders, industry leaders, and international representatives to discuss investment opportunities and partnerships for economic growth. The agreement between SECI and the Government of Madhya Pradesh marks a significant step in India's commitment to achieving its renewable energy targets and strengthening energy security in the region.

This MoU reinforces SECI’s role as a leading agency in driving India’s transition to clean energy, furthering the country’s ambitious goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.