Rare Earth Diplomacy: Putin's Proposal for U.S.-Russia Collaboration

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended an offer to the United States for joint exploration of Russia's rare earth metals reserves, as well as aluminum supply to the U.S. market as part of a potential economic agreement. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced forthcoming significant economic transactions with Russia.

During a meeting with his ministers and economic advisers, Putin emphasized the abundance of Russia's resources, surpassing even Ukraine's. He proposed potential partnerships not just with governmental bodies, but also with interested U.S. companies. Drawing attention to Russia's vast reserves, Putin stated that the collaboration could strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

Russia, possessing the world's fifth-largest reserves of rare earth metals, has the potential to become a significant player in industries like electronics and electric vehicles. Additionally, Putin mentioned that Russia could supply up to 2 million tons of aluminum annually to the U.S., a notable amount considering the past trade constraints. The proposal includes exploring joint hydropower and aluminum production projects in Siberia, offering a $15 billion investment opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)