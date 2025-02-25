Left Menu

Blazes in Delhi: A Week of Fires and Rescues

In Delhi, a series of fires erupted, including one in Dwarka Sector 16, and others in Najafgarh and Shahzada Bagh. Fire services swiftly contained the blazes, preventing injuries but causing damage to property. Over 100 e-rickshaws and various other assets were affected during these incidents.

The fire damaged two vehicles in the incident (Photo/Delhi Fire Department). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at a house in Dwarka Sector 16, Azad Nagar, in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Firefighters from the Delhi Fire Service intervened using eight fire tenders to douse the flames, which caused damage to two vehicles, a grocery store, and some domestic items on the ground floor, officials reported.

Fortunately, no injuries were recorded, despite the blaze. A previous fire last week at an e-rickshaw warehouse in Goyla Dairy, Najafgarh, affected over 100 e-rickshaws, said fire officials. In this instance, four fire tenders were dispatched to tackle the inferno.

Another incident occurred on February 16, when a fire broke out in a building containing plastic scrap in Delhi's Shahzada Bagh. The fire service efficiently contained the blaze using two fire tenders. Quick response efforts ensured minimal spread of damage, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

