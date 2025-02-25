Blazes in Delhi: A Week of Fires and Rescues

A fire erupted at a house in Dwarka Sector 16, Azad Nagar, in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Firefighters from the Delhi Fire Service intervened using eight fire tenders to douse the flames, which caused damage to two vehicles, a grocery store, and some domestic items on the ground floor, officials reported.

Fortunately, no injuries were recorded, despite the blaze. A previous fire last week at an e-rickshaw warehouse in Goyla Dairy, Najafgarh, affected over 100 e-rickshaws, said fire officials. In this instance, four fire tenders were dispatched to tackle the inferno.

Another incident occurred on February 16, when a fire broke out in a building containing plastic scrap in Delhi's Shahzada Bagh. The fire service efficiently contained the blaze using two fire tenders. Quick response efforts ensured minimal spread of damage, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)