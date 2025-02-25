Accelerated Roadwork Promises Smoother Connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir

The ambitious construction project for National Highway 144A, which begins at its junction with NH-44 near Jammu and extends to Poonch, is advancing at an accelerated pace. Structural engineer Arun emphasized the dedication of workforce, stating, 'We are working in both day and night shifts, operating on a war-footing scale to expedite completion. 90 percent of road cutting is accomplished, with the remaining work expected to be finalized within 7 to 10 days.'

Arun further noted the goal of minimizing commuter disruption, with 12 bridges along the route 70 percent complete, aiming for completion within the year. 'The journey from Jammu to Poonch could be shortened by 1.5 hours,' he remarked. Arun, an Akhnoor local, highlighted community involvement and support from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in this endeavor.

In parallel, the construction of a motorable bridge in Rajouri has commenced, aiming to connect Naushera to the Seri Block, offering hope to villagers with historically limited connectivity. Upon completion, the bridge will link 10 villages, facilitating better access, particularly for patients in emergencies. Residents expressed optimism about the project, noting significant expected reductions in travel time.

The Border Roads Organisation remains pivotal in numerous infrastructure projects across Jammu and Kashmir. Last October, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a series of road and bridge initiatives in the region valued at Rs 731.22 crore, reinforcing the commitment to improve local infrastructure. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)