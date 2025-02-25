Left Menu

Accelerated Roadwork Promises Smoother Connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir

Construction of National Highway 144A in Jammu and Kashmir is progressing rapidly, promising improved connectivity. Developers are working tirelessly to complete the highway and 12 bridges, reducing travel time significantly. Local residents express optimism as the development is expected to enhance convenience and access, especially for rural communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:05 IST
Accelerated Roadwork Promises Smoother Connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir
Construction work for National Highway 144A underway. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ambitious construction project for National Highway 144A, which begins at its junction with NH-44 near Jammu and extends to Poonch, is advancing at an accelerated pace. Structural engineer Arun emphasized the dedication of workforce, stating, 'We are working in both day and night shifts, operating on a war-footing scale to expedite completion. 90 percent of road cutting is accomplished, with the remaining work expected to be finalized within 7 to 10 days.'

Arun further noted the goal of minimizing commuter disruption, with 12 bridges along the route 70 percent complete, aiming for completion within the year. 'The journey from Jammu to Poonch could be shortened by 1.5 hours,' he remarked. Arun, an Akhnoor local, highlighted community involvement and support from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in this endeavor.

In parallel, the construction of a motorable bridge in Rajouri has commenced, aiming to connect Naushera to the Seri Block, offering hope to villagers with historically limited connectivity. Upon completion, the bridge will link 10 villages, facilitating better access, particularly for patients in emergencies. Residents expressed optimism about the project, noting significant expected reductions in travel time.

The Border Roads Organisation remains pivotal in numerous infrastructure projects across Jammu and Kashmir. Last October, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a series of road and bridge initiatives in the region valued at Rs 731.22 crore, reinforcing the commitment to improve local infrastructure. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025