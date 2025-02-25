Left Menu

Sambhal District Arrests 80 in November Violence Probe

The Sambhal District, under the leadership of Dr. Rajender Pensiya, has arrested 80 individuals related to the November 2024 violence. Efforts continue to track down additional suspects. Surveillance footage aids the investigation, while actions are being taken to address illegal land occupations. A Supreme Court case concerning a disputed well is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:08 IST
District Magistrate of Sambhal, Dr. Rajender Pensiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the District Magistrate of Sambhal, Dr. Rajender Pensiya, provided crucial updates regarding the violence that erupted in November 2024. Authorities have successfully arrested 80 individuals linked to the violence, with a charge sheet already filed, Dr. Pensiya told ANI.

Ongoing efforts aim to apprehend the remaining suspects identified in the case. "We have caught 80 accused so far, and filed the charge sheet. The hunt continues for others, with a commitment to bring all those culpable to justice," he affirmed.

The investigation is under a commission's scrutiny, with Dr. Pensiya indicating supplementary actions might be required. Surveillance, including CCTV, room recordings, and drone footage, has been instrumental in identifying suspects. Posters have been displayed to aid identification, despite some unnamed suspects still at large. Additionally, actions are being undertaken to remove illegal public property occupations, following legal protocols and potential Supreme Court directions.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Government submitted a status report to the Supreme Court regarding the Shahi Jama Masjid's contested claims about a well. The Court had previously paused case proceedings after claims the government conducted Hindu rituals at a mosque-adjacent well. The State contends that the well, Dharani varah koop, resides on public—not mosque—property, thereby downplaying any contentious connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

