Left Menu

Tragic Rampage Unfolds in Kerala: Man Murders Five, Injures Mother

A 23-year-old man in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, embarked on a deadly rampage, killing five, including family and lover, and critically injuring his mother. The accused, identified as Afan, surrendered to police after the murders and admitted to ingesting poison. A comprehensive investigation is currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:08 IST
Tragic Rampage Unfolds in Kerala: Man Murders Five, Injures Mother
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, a 23-year-old man went on a killing spree, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, including his own family members and lover, local officials reported on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Afan, reportedly murdered his grandmother, an uncle, the uncle's wife, his 14-year-old brother, and his partner. He also brutally attacked his mother, who has been hospitalized in critical condition at a medical college in Thiruvananthapuram.

After the horrific events, Afan surrendered to Venjarammoodu police station, confessing to the murders and revealing that he had ingested poison, necessitating emergency medical treatment. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the case, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025