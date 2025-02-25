Tragic Rampage Unfolds in Kerala: Man Murders Five, Injures Mother

In a harrowing incident in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, a 23-year-old man went on a killing spree, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, including his own family members and lover, local officials reported on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Afan, reportedly murdered his grandmother, an uncle, the uncle's wife, his 14-year-old brother, and his partner. He also brutally attacked his mother, who has been hospitalized in critical condition at a medical college in Thiruvananthapuram.

After the horrific events, Afan surrendered to Venjarammoodu police station, confessing to the murders and revealing that he had ingested poison, necessitating emergency medical treatment. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the case, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)