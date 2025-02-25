RBI Eases Risk Weights to Unlock Credit for NBFCs and Microfinance

In a significant policy shift, the Reserve Bank of India announced on Tuesday a reduction in risk weights for bank finance to NBFCs and microfinance loans. This move is expected to liberate more funds, enhancing credit availability across the sector.

The reduced risk weights indicate that banks can allocate fewer reserves against loans, thereby expanding their lending potential. Earlier, in November 2023, the central bank increased these risk weights, slowing down loan disbursement in the sector.

This regulatory change is poised to boost the credit flow to NBFCs and microfinance institutions, promoting broader economic growth by relaxing previously constraining lending norms. Industry experts believe these adjustments will relieve sector strain, facilitating greater credit availability amid tight liquidity conditions.

