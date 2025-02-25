Green Switchgears: Tata Power and Schneider Electric's Eco-Friendly Initiative
Schneider Electric has secured a contract from Tata Power to deploy green electrical switchgears, aiming for a significant reduction in carbon emissions. The new switchgears promise a 75% cut in carbon footprint and up to 50% cost savings, boosting power efficiency and reliability.
- Country:
- India
Schneider Electric announced on Tuesday that it has secured a pivotal contract from Tata Power to implement green electrical switchgears. This project is poised to deliver a 75% reduction in Tata Power's carbon emissions compared to conventional SF6 Ring Main Units (RMUs), according to an official statement.
The collaboration between Tata Power and Schneider Electric focuses on launching these RMUs in Mumbai and Delhi. These RMUs will serve as an alternative to traditional SF6 gas, heralding a new generation of MV/LV substation equipment.
Sanjay Banga, President of Transmission and Distribution at Tata Power, expressed that the initiative will not only cut emissions significantly but also enhance the efficiency and reliability of power distribution systems, alongside promising a potential 50% in cost savings over the lifespan of the RMUs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
