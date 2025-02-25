Left Menu

Green Switchgears: Tata Power and Schneider Electric's Eco-Friendly Initiative

Schneider Electric has secured a contract from Tata Power to deploy green electrical switchgears, aiming for a significant reduction in carbon emissions. The new switchgears promise a 75% cut in carbon footprint and up to 50% cost savings, boosting power efficiency and reliability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:11 IST
Green Switchgears: Tata Power and Schneider Electric's Eco-Friendly Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Schneider Electric announced on Tuesday that it has secured a pivotal contract from Tata Power to implement green electrical switchgears. This project is poised to deliver a 75% reduction in Tata Power's carbon emissions compared to conventional SF6 Ring Main Units (RMUs), according to an official statement.

The collaboration between Tata Power and Schneider Electric focuses on launching these RMUs in Mumbai and Delhi. These RMUs will serve as an alternative to traditional SF6 gas, heralding a new generation of MV/LV substation equipment.

Sanjay Banga, President of Transmission and Distribution at Tata Power, expressed that the initiative will not only cut emissions significantly but also enhance the efficiency and reliability of power distribution systems, alongside promising a potential 50% in cost savings over the lifespan of the RMUs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025