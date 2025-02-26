Left Menu

Massive Power Outage Disrupts Mining Hub in Chile

A significant power outage hit Chile, affecting mining operations in the world's top copper-producing country and leaving many areas without electricity. Mines such as Escondida and those operated by Codelco were impacted. Authorities are investigating the cause and expect power restoration soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 01:31 IST
A widespread power outage on Tuesday disrupted large portions of Chile, impacting its mining operations and leaving the capital, Santiago, among other regions, without electricity. The outage affected areas from the mineral-rich north down to the populous southern regions, Chilean authorities confirmed.

Escondida, the largest copper mine globally, and other crucial mines ran on limited or backup power as state-owned Codelco reported all its sites were affected. These included the renowned Chuquicamata and El Teniente mines. Antofagasta's mines operated using backup generators.

SENAPRED, Chile's national disaster response agency, stated no emergencies arose despite power losses spanning from Arica to Los Lagos. Transmission companies are investigating the failure, initially described as a north-region transmission line issue, ruling out cyber-attack concerns. Power is expected to be restored shortly, Chile's interior minister assured.

