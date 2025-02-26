Left Menu

Massive Investment to Transform Assam's Inland Waterways Sector

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced an investment of over Rs 4,800 crore at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit to boost Assam's inland waterways. This investment aims to enhance infrastructure, promote riverine tourism, and support India's economic growth, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's Viksit Bharat vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:22 IST
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost for Assam's inland waterways, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, declared an investment exceeding Rs 4,800 crore during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit in Guwahati. He emphasized the vital role this sector plays in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat.

Under Modi's leadership, the country is witnessing a renaissance in its inland waterways, once overshadowed by neglect. Sonowal outlined plans for eco-friendly Green Vessels, with Rs 1,500 crore allocated to this transition by 2030, alongside Rs 1,500 crore for cruise tourism and cargo enhancements by 2027-28.

Infrastructure developments include the construction of jetties and onshore facilities and a Regional Office in Guwahati. The Dredging Corporation of India is tasked with maintaining the fairway, ensuring a 2.5-meter draft till 2026-27. Additionally, a Water Metro Service project worth Rs 315 crore and Electric Catamarans are underway, signaling Assam's commitment to sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

