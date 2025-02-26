Advancing Green Finance: AS-CFMSA and TERI Forge Sustainable Partnership

In a significant move towards sustainable development, the Assam Society for Comprehensive Financial Management System (AS-CFMSA) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) signed a groundbreaking memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

The partnership aims to integrate green finance into Assam's financial systems, enhance green budgeting, and fortify climate resilience. By focusing on eco-friendly procurement and capacity building, the collaboration strives to drive Assam towards its sustainability targets.

AS-CFMSA will offer its expertise in public financial management to blend sustainability into fiscal policies, while TERI will contribute its knowledge on green finance and policy research, strengthening the policy framework and stakeholder involvement in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)